Analyst Reveals Grade For Browns’ 2024 Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 season with high hopes and expectations.

They had made the playoffs with five different starting quarterbacks at the helm in 2023.

Joe Flacco turned back the clock and put the team on his back, so one could only assume that a fully healthy Deshaun Watson would be even better.

Needless to say, that wasn’t the case at all.

The Browns regressed on both sides of the field and managed to win just three games all season.

With that in mind, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report had no choice but to give them an ‘F‘ grade for the season:

“Cleveland scored the fewest points and racked up the fifth-fewest yards, which put a lot of pressure on the defense to keep the score margins close, but coordinator Jim Schwartz’s unit couldn’t replicate its stout performances from the previous campaign. Looking back at the Browns’ 2024 season, you would be hard-pressed to find anything that went particularly well. They went from a 2023 playoff team to nearly unwatchable,” Moton said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with any of these statements.

The offensive line crumbled under pressure – literally and figuratively – from the beginning of the season.

Watson didn’t look like an NFL-caliber quarterback, missing many throws and sitting in the pocket for too long.

The running game failed to make an impact, partly because of Nick Chubb’s absence but also because of the offensive line injuries.

While Myles Garrett was as spectacular as always and should even win Defensive Playe of the Year again, the defense as a whole took a big step back last season.

The only silver lining and positive aspect about this season was that they managed to get the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, this team is much more talented than a three-win team, so hopefully, they will perform accordingly and rebound in 2025.

