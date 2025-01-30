Draft Analyst Has Big Concern About Browns’ Rumored QB Prospect

The 2025 NFL Draft class is flooded with talent.

However, that talent doesn’t seem to be well-distributed among all positions.

Scouts have talked about this being one of the least impressive quarterback classes in recent history.

Likewise, some teams might feel like they would be better off getting their quarterback in the latter rounds of the NFL Draft.

According to NFL analyst Matt Miller, that should be the case with Jalen Milroe.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Miller expressed his concerns about the Alabama product.

“Where he’s at right now, it’s not viable. He’s not accurate enough to be a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Miller said.

"If I had to bet today, I would say 3rd round, late 3rd round," – @nfldraftscout on where he thinks Jalen Milroe could get taken in the NFL Draft. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/zWXMuUugAL — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 30, 2025

He claimed that, unlike what some people say, he’s not a big quarterback.

More than that, if he were to be the one calling the shots, Milroe would be nothing more than a late third-round pick.

Needless to say, this has to be very concerning to hear for Browns fans.

Milroe has been tied to the organization over the past couple of weeks, given his relationship and past with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Some believe the Browns could even take him with the No. 2 pick, while others argue that he won’t be available by the time they’re on the clock in the second round.

If Miller is right about him, someone’s going to reach on him, and it might be the Browns.

