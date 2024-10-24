Analyst Reveals His Reaction To Kevin Stefanski Giving Up Play-Call Duties

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced a change in duties on Wednesday, relinquishing the play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The change is one that analysts had been calling for much of this season as Cleveland implemented a three- and four-receiver base scheme for their offense in the offseason.

Those play sets came from Dorsey, the Buffalo Bills’ former offensive coordinator.

Now, he’ll get a chance to call these in a change that received mixed reactions from the Cleveland media landscape.

Analyst Ken Carman’s reaction was mixed, too.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” Thursday morning, Carman revealed his initial thoughts about Stefanski giving up the play-calling duties.

“My heart fell right through the floor,” Carman said, adding, “I looked at my phone, I went, ‘Oh, no. No. No. No.'”

Carman added that he feared this was “history repeating itself” when former head coach Hue Jackson relinquished the play-calling duties before being fired to end his tenure season.

The analyst understood that the Browns’ ownership group – led by managing partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam – wanted to build stability in the franchise by retaining their front office personnel, but someone “has to pay the fiddler” for the horrible season.

Carman wanted to make clear his thoughts, noting that it should not be Stefanski.

“Don’t just make him a scapegoat,” Carman said of the head coach.

Dorsey will get his first shot at calling the plays for Cleveland this Sunday when the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens.

