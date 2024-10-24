Gregg Williams Rips Browns Player For ‘Pouting’ On The Bench

The Cleveland Browns’ success last season was built on resiliency, going the extra mile, and playing like a unit.

That hasn’t been the case this season.

The players haven’t lived up to expectations, the coaching staff has failed to compensate for the injuries, and it seems like there hasn’t been much accountability, either.

That’s why former coach Gregg Williams thinks they could’ve and should’ve sent a message on Sunday.

Talking on his “Come Get Some” podcast, he took offense at how Jerry Jeudy was “pouting” and throwing his helmet on the sidelines after not getting the ball.

Gregg Williams was pissed about Jerry Jeudy pouting on the bench. "I take those players off the field immediately when they don't do what we're supposed to do." –@CoachGreggSB44 weighs in on accountability ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L2ukCN2kBP — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 24, 2024

He claimed that he used to send his players back to the locker room when they didn’t do their jobs.

That way, he’d send a message to the fans and other players to let them know that they would be held accountable.

Notably, the Browns’ coaching staff has failed to keep that culture in the locker room this season.

Plenty of that may have to do with analysts believing head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t allowed to bench Deshaun Watson, regardless of how poorly he performed.

The players can tell whenever someone is or isn’t in control, and they will respond accordingly.

Granted, they’re all grown men and pro athletes, so it’s not like they should need a babysitter.

Still, that’s just human nature, and someone will have to be made an example of if Stefanski doesn’t want to lose his grip on this locker room – if it hasn’t happened already.

