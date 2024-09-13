Analyst Reveals How Foot Injury Will Affect Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns looked lost defensively at the start of their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, allowing the NFC East team to take a 20-3 halftime lead.

The defense stiffened up in the second half, allowing only two field goals to the Cowboys in the 33-17 loss Cleveland suffered.

While the defensive line pressured Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, end Myles Garrett was somewhat quiet in his team’s loss.

One reason for the reduced stat line – one sack, a forced fumble, and two tackles – was revealed this week when the reigning Defensive Player of the Year recipient sat out of practice on Thursday with a foot injury.

In a press conference today, Garrett shared that he did not receive the injury during the game, but rather this is something he’s been dealing with for some time.

With Jacksonville around the corner, will Garrett again have a reduced impact on the game?

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared Garrett’s response to that question on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – with the defensive end’s simple two-word response.

“We’ll see,” Garrett said of whether the injury will affect his play against the Jaguars.

Browns DE Myles Garrett on his foot injury: Just something to manage and for me to be a little cautious. Will it affect him on Sunday? “We’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/xuWCMLBaRz — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 13, 2024

Oyefusi noted that Garrett was being cautious with the foot injury, and the defensive end noted that this is something he will have to manage throughout the season.

Garrett sat during the preseason as most analysts believed the veteran was attempting to pace himself for the 17-game regular season.

Instead, his foot injury may have been the unannounced cause for his extended rest this summer.

