Friday, September 13, 2024
Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin Receive Final Status Update Before Week 2 Game

By
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns hoped to turn the page from a 2023 season that was filled with injuries to key starters.

Thus far, this chapter of the Browns’ story has a similar feel to last season’s chronicle.

Cleveland currently has 10 players who have an injury designation in just the team’s second week of the 2024 regular season after the team added five more players to the list this week alone.

Now, with the Jacksonville Jaguars less than 48 hours away, the team has added two more players to the list of athletes who will not be available for the second game of the season with tight end David Njoku and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills both sitting this game according to the Browns’ final injury report.

Njoku left last week’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a high-ankle sprain, and he was ruled out earlier this week.

Wills was a participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday, giving fans hope that the tackle could return to action this week.

One player who was not ruled out for Sunday’s contest was offensive tackle Jack Conklin as he was officially listed as questionable for the matchup against the Jaguars.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that his participation will be a game-time decision by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Conklin has yet to participate in a game this season, including in the preseason.

Cleveland will look to avoid an 0-2 start, a feat that Stefanski has avoided in all four seasons thus far with the Browns, when they take on Jacksonville.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

