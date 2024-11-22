Analyst Reveals Incredible Stat About Browns’ Thursday Night Games

The Cleveland Browns will have plenty to celebrate after Thursday night’s 24-19 upset victory over their AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland entered the game on a two-game losing streak, but the primetime showcase helped the Browns earn their third win of the season.

In fact, the Thursday showcase contest could be one of Cleveland’s favorite time slots to play.

Their record on Thursday night would certainly back that up.

Analyst Zach Baker shared an incredible stat on X following the game, noting that the Browns are 7-0 in their last seven contests on Thursday night.

The Browns are 7-0 in Thursday night games since 2018. — Zach Baker (@Zachthewriter) November 22, 2024

The Browns’ last loss on Thursday night came back in 2016 when the Browns were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens during the primetime slot.

Since then, Cleveland has reeled off seven straight victories, starting with a 2018 contest early in September against the New York Jets.

The Browns have been featured on Thursday night at least one time each season since, playing against either a conference foe or another member of the AFC.

The Browns earned this victory despite allowing their double-digit fourth-quarter lead to vanish.

Winston crafted his second game-winning drive of the season, a drive where running back Nick Chubb picked up his second rushing touchdown of the game for the decisive final touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the contest.

