Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 22, 2024
Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Win Over Steelers

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

An instant classic.

That’s how several analysts are describing the Browns’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that featured a snow-covered field during Cleveland’s 24-19 upset of the AFC North leaders.

Myles Garrett agrees with that assessment.

Following the contest, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared his thoughts about his team’s victory, noting that this game will go down as one of his favorite all-time (via X).

“This was, as far as the actual cool factor, this probably takes the cake,” Garrett said, adding, “Rivalry, Thursday night, we’re the only show in town, and it starts pouring down with the snow. You can’t ask for a more classic one to watch in the morning in about 20 years. This was a fun one.”

Beyond beating their rival, Garrett also noted how the team needed to use the momentum Cleveland earned with the victory to improve their record to 3-8 on the year.

Garrett revealed he believes his team has plenty left to play for this season.

“I don’t care what the record is,” Garrett said, adding, “We’ve got a lot to fight for.”

He showed that fight on the field against Pittsburgh.

Garrett ended the contest with five tackles, including three first-half sacks, to help his team pull off the upset.

Cleveland finished the game with four total sacks on Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson as linebacker Jordan Hicks added a sack in this contest.

The Browns will enjoy a 12-day rest period before returning to the field on the first Monday night in December to face the Denver Broncos.

Browns Nation