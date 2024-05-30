Browns Nation

Thursday, May 30, 2024
Analyst Reveals Offensive Projections For Nick Chubb

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Fantasy football fans always look forward to when the projected offensive totals arrive on their platform of choice.

ESPN’s fantasy sports department is one of the first to do so, unveiling their estimated offensive totals for each player currently rostered this week.

While these projections are geared toward ranking fantasy players, it’s worth noting where football analysts believe Cleveland ranks against the rest of the NFL.

One player in particular caught analyst Jeff Lloyd’s eye.

On Wednesday’s “Locked On Browns” Podcast episode, Lloyd unveiled Nick Chubb’s suggested season totals as analysts project the Browns running back to play in 11 games and amass over 1,051 total yards.

“If the Cleveland Browns have Nick Chubb for 11 football games, they’re going to be a very good football team,” Lloyd told his viewers.

In the 11-game span, Chubb was projected to run for 891 yards and six touchdowns while the running back was estimated to record 160 receiving yards as well, according to Lloyd.

ESPN’s projections would have Chubb returning for a home contest against AFC North rival Cincinnati in Week 7.

There is currently no public timetable for Chubb’s return to action as the runner continues to rehab his knee injury from last season.

Lloyd maintained his belief that Chubb’s return would be after the team’s bye week, giving the 5-foot-11 athlete eight games to play after the Week 10 bye.

Chubb has played in 77 games for Cleveland since the team selected him with their second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In his career, Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Initial Odds For Every Browns Regular Season Game
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

