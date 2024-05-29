Analyst Reveals Initial Odds For Every Browns Regular Season Game

Prior to releasing the NFL regular season schedule this year, the league compiled every opponent’s 2023 record for each team to determine which franchise faced the toughest schedule in 2024.

That distinction belongs to the Cleveland Browns, followed by two other teams in the AFC North Division.

Oddsmakers set Cleveland’s season win total mark at 8.5 games, partially in recognition of this difficult schedule.

Analyst Matt Fontana shared on Twitter how oddsmakers see the season playing out with the initial lines for every game in the 2024 NFL regular season.

#Browns full season game lines from@BetOnline_ag Home dogs vs Baltimore; Cincy, KC Road favorites over Vegas, Washington, Saints, Broncos pic.twitter.com/9nlNdB8Iuc — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) May 29, 2024

The Browns are favored in nine contests this season with only four of those coming at home.

Cleveland is favored in five road games this year, a prediction that if true would give the team a winning record on the road for the season.

The Browns are currently underdogs in all but one AFC North contest, a Week 12 Thursday night matchup at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Oddsmakers favored the Browns in four of their first five matchups, meaning the Browns would have a strong start to the season.

Fontana used Bet Online – a legal online betting website – to record the odds as of the end of May.

The final stretch – a brutal end to the year – has Cleveland as underdogs in four of the final five games.

Last year, the Browns finished 11-6 and ended their season in the AFC Wild Card playoffs against the Houston Texans.

In 2024, Cleveland is looking to claim its first divisional crown in nearly four decades and end the longest current drought in the NFL.

