Analyst Reveals One Reason For Optimism About Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the game. Unfortunately, they also happen to have one of the worst offenses in the league.

Then again, their defense is so good and utterly dominant that the Browns should still be able to land a competent head coach. The thought of coaching that unit might be quite appealing.

At least, that’s how Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus feels.

In his latest column, he gushed about the Browns’ defense and how it gives the team more than enough reasons to feel optimistic about the future:

“Cleveland Browns: The defense,” Valentine wrote. “It’s hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel for the Browns on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense remains one of the best in the NFL. The defense finished the season second in EPA per play allowed and third in success rate, and it had arguably the best player in football lining up for them. Maintaining strong defensive play is a tough ask from year to year, but there’s enough talent on the Browns’ defense to remain optimistic that they can make for a strong unit that keeps the team in games.”

Then again, that only makes sense to a degree. The Browns have had an elite defense for three years straight, at least to a degree, and that hasn’t translated into more wins. At least in the past couple of seasons.

Not many people in the league could argue that Myles Garrett isn’t the best defensive player in the league. Some might even go as far as to say that he’s the best player in the league, period.

Unfortunately, this is still a quarterback’s league, and the defense can only take this team so far. Even though they keep the team in the game, flip the field, and give the offense multiple chances to get the job done, they usually waste most of those opportunities.

There’s no doubt that the Browns will continue to have an elite defense for as long as they have this talented personnel. Now, it’s time to make sure the offense is also up to that level. GM Andrew Berry will have to spend most of the cap space and draft capital to fix that unit.

Also, whoever they end up getting to be the team’s next coach will have a lot of work to do to fix the offense Kevin Stefanski left behind, regardless of who they get as their next quarterback.

