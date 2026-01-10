Myles Garrett Earns Notable NFL Honor

Myles Garrett just completed a season for the ages for the Cleveland Browns. Though it took until the final game, he was able to set a new NFL record for sacks.

He is expected to win Defensive Player of the Year for the second time, and he already has repeated another significant accolade. It is well-deserved after his historic campaign.

Garrett earned a notable NFL honor, being named to the 2025 All-Pro team.

“Best of the best! Myles Garrett has been voted AP first-team All-Pro,” the Browns wrote on X.

This is Garrett’s fifth first-team All-Pro selection, and his third in a row. He was also named in 2020 and 2021, but fell to the second team in 2022, or his streak would be even longer.

He is the overwhelming favorite to win DOPY, which he also won for the 2023 season. He would become the ninth player to win that award multiple times, with only Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor having won it three times.

Garrett cut it close while pursuing the sacks record, taking until the fourth quarter of the final game to record his 23rd. That broke the record of 22.5, which was shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

It was the unquestioned biggest highlight of the Browns’ disappointing season. With Garrett in range of the mark, they were able to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in the final two weeks.

However, that was not enough to prevent Cleveland from firing head coach Kevin Stefanski. Before that move was confirmed, Garrett said he would not be seeking any input into who the replacement might be. It is an interesting stance considering the success he had under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is a candidate for the job.

Garrett has posted double-digit sacks in eight straight seasons, only falling short as a rookie. Based on his record-setting performance in 2025, it is clear that he isn’t slowing down at all as he enters his 30s.

With contract negotiations and trade requests behind him, Garrett will provide the new head coach with one of the best building blocks and franchise players in the entire NFL.

