Analyst Reveals Statuses Of Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin For Sunday

Dating back to last season, the Cleveland Browns have relied on at least one backup offensive lineman for 20 consecutive contests after tackle Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending injury during the first game of the 2023 campaign.

At various points, Conklin was joined on the shelf by offensive tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones, the latter of which served as a strong replacement for Conklin during his rookie season until he also suffered a knee injury.

Perhaps for the first time in over a year, Cleveland will feature the starting lineup of their choice instead of through necessity.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi revealed the statuses for both Wills and Conklin on Friday, sharing that both men are officially listed as questionable against the New York Giants this Sunday.

Browns game status: Conklin – questionable

Wills – questionable

Njoku – out

Strong – out — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 20, 2024

Both men were participants in three consecutive practices to finish the week, suggesting that each may be ready to return to the field soon.

Conklin has been a healthy scratch from games twice this season, but Wills being listed as questionable is the first time he’s been upgraded this year.

Wills suffered his injury during the team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals last season, and he was not able to practice before the start of the season on the field.

Conklin appeared on the practice field just before the preseason training camp wrapped up, giving fans hope he would make an appearance in the season opener.

In their absences, Jones and James Hudson III have played the tackle position in 2024.

Oyefusi added that both tight end David Njoku (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) are officially out for this weekend’s game.

