Friday, September 20, 2024
Browns Share Phone Call When Jim Donovan Learns He’ll Become A Legend

By
The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be inducting two members into its Browns Legend program during this Sunday’s New York Giants contest as kicker Phil Dawson and play-by-play broadcaster Jim Donovan are being recognized.

Fans learned of Dawson’s induction earlier this summer when the organization made the initial call to the kicker to have him join other legendary players from previous teams.

Donovan – who surprisingly retired at the end of August after a 25-year career due to a return bout with cancer – learned of the honor just this week.

The Browns’ official X account shared how Donovan learned of this honor by releasing a video of Dawson making the call to alert the broadcaster of his induction.

“I get the honor to inform you that you will be joining me,” Dawson said, adding, “You will be officially a Cleveland Browns’ Legend, and I can think of no better honor than to get to make this phone call.”

Donovan was overcome with joy, looking like he had a tear in his eye when Dawson extended the invitation.

“Phil, that is unbelievable; that is so great,” Donovan said, thanking Dawson multiple times.

Both Dawson and Donovan started in their roles during the 1999 season, the Browns’ first year back in action after the previous franchise moved to Baltimore under the former owner.

Dawson played for the Browns for 14 seasons, adding another six years with two other franchises before calling it quits.

The kicker left the organization after having scored the second-most points in the team’s history, falling short of legendary athlete Lou Groza’s total.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Myles Garrett's Status For Friday's Practice
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

