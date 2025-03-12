Analyst Reveals Surprising Update About Browns, Kirk Cousins

The Cleveland Browns need to get a quarterback.

However, they need to get someone who wants to be there and build something special in Northeast Ohio.

Notably, that’s why team analyst Tony Rizzo doesn’t want them to go after Kirk Cousins.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo cited a report stating that Cousins doesn’t want to play for the Browns.

“I heard Kirk Cousins doesn’t want to come here. I heard he’s not so keen on coming here and holding a spot for whoever the Browns take in the draft,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo does NOT want Kirk Cousins in Cleveland…. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/jOLvmudGRq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 12, 2025

He then proceeded to blast him for his poor play in his first year with the Atlanta Falcons.

Of course, it would be quite awkward if that report turned out not to be accurate or if Cousins ended up joining the Browns.

It’s hard to believe Cousins doesn’t want to be reunited with Kevin Stefanski.

He’s going to be a backup in Atlanta, and even if he plays, the offense isn’t built around his skills.

If he gets to play, he’ll likely look as poorly and overwhelmed as he did last season.

Playing for a team like the Browns will most likely be his final chance to prove that he’s still got something left in the tank, and he would still get his money if he’s released.

Whether the Falcons will grant him his freedom remains to be seen.

