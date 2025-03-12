Browns Receive High Praise For Recent Free Agency Move

The Cleveland Browns are keeping a familiar face around.

They re-signed linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

This might not feel like a big move, but it was a necessary one.

At least, that’s how Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team feels, as he just gave the Browns an ‘A’ grade for this move:

“Grade A. “Devin Bush started playing some of the best football of his career at the tail end of last season for the Cleveland Browns, so they want to see if he can run that version of himself back in 2025. It’s only a one-year, $3.25 million deal for Bush to see if he has unlocked something in Cleveland to potentially earn an even bigger payday next offseason,” Brooke said.

Bush was one of the few bright spots on the team last season.

Even with Jim Schwartz’s defense’s regression, he was still very good against the run.

This was a much-needed breakout year for the former first-round pick, who hadn’t necessarily lived up to the expectations after the Pittsburgh Steelers took him with the No. 10 pick back in 2019.

The Steelers declined his fifth-year option after watching him decline year after year.

The Browns initially brought him in as a potential depth piece or special teams player after a brief tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

However, after Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell with an injury, Bush excelled in the role.

He finished the year with 76 tackles, three pass deflections, and one sack, so he’s most definitely earned the benefit of the doubt.

The Browns are quite thin at linebacker, and while the team doesn’t seem to value them as a part of Jim Schwartz’s scheme, it’s evident that they liked what they saw from the Michigan product.

This was the first of – hopefully – many moves in free agency, and keeping him around on a team-friendly deal was most definitely a big win.

