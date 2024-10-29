Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If They Lose To Chargers

The Cleveland Browns didn’t expect to be 2-6 at this point in the season.

They were coming off a playoff season despite not having their starting quarterback, and the expectations were even higher this time around.

However, as tough as things have been, there could still be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Browns have one more chance to prove that they could make a run before the trade deadline, and Sunday’s clash vs. the Los Angeles Chargers will be crucial.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Ken Carman urged the team to wait until after Sunday’s game to make a decision about the future of the roster (via 92.3 The Fan).

"I'm asking for a little bit of time. If they go out and they are listless…and they lose to the #Chargers, I give up. Start the sale. But if they don't, and they get to 3-6, I say push it." @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony discuss the importance of Sunday's game for the #Browns pic.twitter.com/dnA2nMiwzf — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 29, 2024

If the team loses and/or looks bad vs. Jim Harbaugh’s team, then he believes they should move on from several veterans to recoup draft assets for the future.

On the other hand, if they win and get their record go 3-6, he thinks they should stay put.

While he doesn’t necessarily mean a win on Sunday should prompt them to be buyers because the chances of making the playoffs would still be slim, he’d like the team to keep their stars to try and make a late postseason run.

Truth be told, that makes sense.

Even if this is a wasted season, the Browns aren’t that far off from being a contender.

There’s plenty of talent all over the roster; they just need to find a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Of course, that’s no minor thing, but a panic sale would only set this team back years.

