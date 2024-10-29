Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Browns Legend Reveals What He Saw From Nick Chubb On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday.

They did so by upsetting a Super Bowl candidate, a divisional rival, and a nine-point favorite at home.

Notably, there were a lot of positive things from that game.

For starters, the defense finally figured things out against Lamar Jackson, who has always seemingly played well against the Browns.

Also, the offensive line played much better, and Jameis Winston was efficient, took care of the ball, and kept the chains in motion.

However, perhaps the most positive thing about the win was Nick Chubb, at least to Hanford Dixon.

Talking on his podcast, the Browns legend claimed that Chubb finally looked like the player he once was.

Production aside, the fact that he seemed to be trusting his knee and his body was quite encouraging.

As Dixon said, he was falling forward, putting weight on that knee, and looking as elusive and aggressive as always.

Chubb has been the Browns’ best offensive player for years now, and getting him back to full strength could open up a lot of things for this offense.

Opposing defenses will have to load up the box to make sure he doesn’t break out for big gains, and that could leave someone open down the field for Winston to make the most of his big arm.

This season could be in the books already, but it could at least help Chubb get his groove back.

NEXT:  Analyst Says He Has 'Renewed Hope' In Browns' Offense
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

