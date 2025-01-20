Browns Nation

Monday, January 20, 2025
Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Learn By Watching The Playoffs

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo Credit: Doug Pensinger/Allsport)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been back since 1999.

Unfortunately, the last time the franchise had an elite quarterback was during the Otto Graham days.

The never-ending pursuit of a franchise quarterback has kept the Browns in a loop for decades now.

That’s why they must exhaust all avenues to end that once and for all.

Per Garrett Bush, that means going all-in to get their guy now, not in the future.

Bush took to X to state that these playoffs proved again that teams can’t win unless they have an elite quarterback.

That’s why they can’t use the No. 2 pick to fix their offensive or defensive line.

On top of that, he added that it made no sense to speculate about future draft classes, as the Browns would either have to secure the No. 1 pick or make a massive trade to even be in a position to get Arch Manning or whoever they want.

This makes some sense, and we’ve seen how much a great quarterback can uplift everybody around him.

Sometimes, that can be the biggest catalyst and difference between two teams, just like we saw with Jayden Daniels and Jared Goff.

Of course, if the team is unsure about any of this year’s prospects, using such valuable draft capital on either of them doesn’t make sense, so it’s not an easy decision.

Whatever the case, it’s become painfully evident that the Browns won’t be a Super Bowl contender until they have a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation