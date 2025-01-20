Tommy Rees Reveals His Motivation For Coaching

The Cleveland Browns needed a creative mind for their offense in 2025.

Fortunately for them, they had it right there in the building.

They promoted tight ends coach Tommy Rees as the team’s next offensive coordinator.

While he doesn’t have any experience at the pro level, he does have an extensive background in college.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski have raved about his creativity and offensive mind in the past.

And being a former player himself, he will be able to see things differently as well.

When asked about his motivation for coaching, Rees, a former quarterback, admitted that he just wanted to stay close to the game since he wasn’t able to continue his playing career (via The Athletic):

“I think when you play and then when you’re not good enough to play at the next level and it ends for you, you try to find that competitiveness that you’re missing in your life. And I think that the closest thing I could find to that was being a coach and being with the guys every day,” Rees said.

Rees had a decent stint with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but he was undrafted in 2014.

He joined the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) practice squad for a brief while before committing to coaching in college.

Rees has been an offensive assistant coach, quarterback coach, and even offensive coordinator at the collegiate level.

He’s one of many young and bright coaches looking to make his way up in the league.

Of course, chances are most fans would’ve rather seen the team go after a bonafide offensive coordinator.

But after watching what guys like Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Ben Johnson, Sean McVay, and Kevin O’Connell, it only makes sense that they also look to give a young and ascending coach a chance.

NEXT:

Browns Named Least Likely Team To Rebound In 2025