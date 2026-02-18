Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Offer Texans For C.J. Stroud

If the Cleveland Browns are looking to pick up a new quarterback via a trade this offseason, they have a few potential routes they can take. Although there is a chorus of fans who want them to stick with Shedeur Sanders as the starting QB, the Browns may go a different direction.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Jeff Phelps and Andy Baskin debated the idea of the Browns trading for CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans. Baskin wasn’t completely against the idea of acquiring Stroud, but he doesn’t want to give up the No. 6 pick for him.

Meanwhile, Phelps mostly agreed with his co-host, noting that Stroud hasn’t had as much success as the Browns would like, but he could be worth a lesser pick.

“He’s been the QB of teams that have gone 10-7, 10-7, 12-5. I’d give up the 24th pick in a heartbeat for CJ Stroud,” Phelps said.

Stroud’s latest playoff run surely took a lot of bloom off his rose, and his value on the trade market might be lower than usual. Things were so rough for him that there were demands from certain fans for coach DeMeco Ryan to replace Stroud with his backup quarterback, Davis Mills.

That never ended up happening, but rumors of him leaving the Texans skyrocketed after that.

Stroud’s career got off to a strong start, and some people believe that he could perform better if there were a change of scenery. A move to the Browns might be exactly what he needs, but the Texans wouldn’t give him away for nothing.

This is a problem that Houston will run into if they attempt to part ways with Stroud: they will want a sizeable return for him, but they may not get it. If the best they can get from the Browns would be the 24th pick, they may attempt to find a better deal elsewhere.

Unfortunately for the Texans, a stronger deal may not exist.

Some Browns fans don’t even want to have this conversation. They don’t want a big quarterback change, but if one happens, they don’t want the team to waste a draft pick on Stroud and the troubles he just had.

