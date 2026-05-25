Insider Reveals Major Culture Shift Happening In Browns Practices

With three preseason practice sessions in the books, it has become abundantly clear that Todd Monken has a certain way he wants to do things as the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. It’s a demanding approach that a downtrodden team arguably requires.

It may also be something of a harsh wakeup call to the players. After a voluntary veteran minicamp, a rookie minicamp, and the first set of organized team activities (OTAs), all of the Browns should have a complete appreciation for what’s expected from them.

Insider Dan Labbe revealed the major culture shift happening in Browns practices, calling it “exactly what this team needs.”

“I think what Todd Monken is doing right now using every minute allotted to him on the practice field, really making these practices as physical as he can under the rules in the CBA, all of that, I think it’s exactly what this team needs,” Labbe said.

The players may have seen this coming had they paid attention to Monken’s introductory press conference. He came across as a no-nonsense leader who would not tolerate mistakes and someone who realized the daunting challenge of turning around the negative narrative surrounding the franchise.

He has not wavered from that demeanor, particularly at the recent OTAs, where he had almost all of his team together for the first time. Monken noticeably pulled players out of drills when they weren’t performing to his standards, and he publicly called out “embarrassing” interceptions thrown by the quarterbacks during 7-on-7 activities.

Some players seem to be responding to this “tough love” approach, with rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston one of those who said he appreciates knowing where he stands at all times. The media certainly is enamored with it, favorably comparing it to the way former head coach Kevin Stefanski went about his business over the past six seasons.

Monken also did not hide his frustration with the absence of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. In fact, he admitted that he hasn’t had any face-to-face interactions with the team’s best player since taking over the job.

It will be interesting to see how that standoff plays out over the coming weeks, with two more OTAs and a mandatory minicamp scheduled before training camp opens in July.

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