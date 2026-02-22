Analyst Reveals What It Could Cost Browns To Land Top LT

The Cleveland Browns offense should look better schematically now that Todd Monken has been named the head coach. Monken saw several successful years overseeing the Baltimore Ravens’ offense, and now he’ll be tasked with doing the same in Cleveland.

The Browns were a woeful scoring unit during the 2025 NFL season, and there were multiple reasons why they struggled as a group. The primary factor was the absence of a true starting quarterback as former head coach Kevin Stefanski cycled through the likes of Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Sanders finished the regular season as the team’s starter and is projected to lead them again in 2026, though Monken would probably like to have other options at his disposal.

However, protecting Sanders or whoever ends up the starter will be another massive question Cleveland has to answer, as its entire starting offensive line is headed for free agency. Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic, Jack Conklin and Joel Bitonio all could leave for other teams in free agency, which means the Browns could end up needing to rebuild their trenches from scratch.

While Cleveland is armed with several draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, they are currently over the salary cap. Deshaun Watson’s massive contract is largely to blame, though the team has avenues to free up space in the coming months.

Aside from the draft, the Browns would be wise to explore the trade market for offensive linemen.

For example, Chad Forbes named Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker as a quality fit for the roster and what his cost will likely be.

“Packers Left Tackle Rasheed Walker’s best fit Browns. Looks to replicate the Dan Moore Titans contract adjusted for cap inflation. Moore got 4-$82M & $50M guaranteed last yr entering his Age 26 season. Walker the better player. Browns have 1 FA bullet & Walker the logical fit,” Forbes posted on X.

Walker is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers and played sparingly in the early parts of his career before being named the starting left tackle this past season. Walker did well protecting Jordan Love’s blindside and is set up for a hefty pay raise in free agency.

Players like Walker make for perfect targets for Cleveland as they need a tackle with starting experience who can keep their signal callers upright. Too often, Sanders was forced to make plays out of the pocket due to incoming pressure, so shoring up pass protection is a huge need.

Walker would be a great addition to the Browns’ roster, but they’ll need to find even more talent along their offensive line to truly prop up the offense.

