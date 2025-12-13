One Stat Sums Up Browns’ Offensive Struggles In 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has turned back the clock to 2023 and is playing at a championship level despite the team’s 3-10 record. The star of the show has been Myles Garrett, who has four games left to add to his 20 sacks and break the single-season record of 22.5.

As great as Garrett and the defense have been, the offense has continued to struggle overall. While rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has injected new life into the offense, the Browns have still been sporadic and have yet to prove that they can put up 20+ points consistently against good teams.

They will get a chance to do that in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears, who lead the NFL with 18 interceptions.

Fans will be hoping they can buck a trend and help improve upon a disappointing stat, which is that the team is currently averaging 269.8 yards per game, which is less than 2017’s 0-16 team that averaged 308.9 yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference.

You never want to see any comparisons to the 0-16 team if you’re a Browns fan, but that’s how inconsistent this offense has been. Both the passing and running games are to blame, as the 174.3 passing yards per game are the fourth fewest in the NFL, while the 95.6 rushing yards per game are the sixth fewest.

Despite the lack of firepower, things are trending up since Sanders took over, as he and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins have both been silver linings in a dark season. Judkins looks to have solidified himself as the franchise running back for the future, while Sanders is looking to do the same at quarterback if he can keep improving.

Hopefully, there won’t be many more stats popping up that compare the ’25 Browns to that 0-16 team.

Cleveland can start on Sunday by putting up 300+ yards against the Bears.

