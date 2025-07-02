Analyst Reveals What Makes Jerry Jeudy Special

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a surplus of talent at wide receiver, to say the least.

That means they need Jerry Jeudy to build on last year’s impressive campaign and prove he can play at that level consistently.

Analyst Pat McGuire recently broke down tape and dug deep into Jeudy’s success, and he believes it has everything to do with his finesse and route-running.

“That’s one thing I think people forget about playing wide receiver is it’s not all the time about flat-out speed or acceleration, but it’s the suddenness of Jerry Jeudy’s moves,” McGuire said, via “The Hanford Dixon Show.”

Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins have shown that a receiver can dominate and thrive despite not being the fastest player, as it’s all about the ability to create separation and having steady hands.

Jeudy can leave defensive backs in the dust with his acceleration and quick burst, but the fact that he doesn’t need to rely solely on that is encouraging, especially considering that speed is usually the first thing to fade as a player gets older.

The Browns will need Jeudy to be their No. 1 wideout in his second season with the organization.

Other than Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash, the Browns don’t have a lot to work with if Jeudy underachieves this season.

