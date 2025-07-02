Dillon Gabriel Is Getting Noticed For One Trait

The Cleveland Browns surprised many when they took quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

They’ve been supportive of him and that selection ever since, and it’s become more than evident that they truly believe he can be the guy going forward.

Though that didn’t seem to be how most fans and analysts felt about him, Gabriel is proving those doubters wrong.

According to analyst Lance Reisland, Gabriel has looked “polished” in offseason workouts and might be more ready for the NFL than some thought.

“When describing Gabriel’s performance in Browns practices, Reisland used one word repeatedly: ‘polished.’ This wasn’t just about Gabriel’s arm talent but his overall preparedness for NFL concepts,” according to Cleveland.com.

Gabriel comes with some physical limitations, so it’s easy to understand why people might be skeptical.

Listed at 5-foot-11, he doesn’t have prototypical size for an NFL QB, and he doesn’t boast elite arm strength to make up for it.

He’s also left-handed, which creates an entirely different equation when it comes to building and fielding an offensive line.

However, recent history has shown that staying in college might help a young quarterback.

For example, Bo Nix thrived as a rookie with the Denver Broncos, which might be due to his extensive collegiate experience, which made the transition smoother.

It still sounds like Gabriel is a long shot to be Cleveland’s Week 1 starter, with Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco more in line for that role.

But if the Browns truly believe in Gabriel, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him get the job at some point.

