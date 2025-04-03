Analyst Reveals Why Browns Can’t Pass On Shedeur Sanders

With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, everyone seems to have an opinion about who every team should take in the first round.

Some teams have more pressing needs than others, especially those picking in the top 10.

The Cleveland Browns could use an infusion of talent at multiple positions, giving them a wide range of outcomes with the No. 2 overall pick.

For several weeks, the narrative was that the Browns would take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at No. 2, filling their immediate need at quarterback.

Lately, however, many analysts have shifted their focus for the Browns to either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, believing the team could go after quarterbacks in rounds two and three.

Analyst Adam Gerstenhaber is still in the camp that believes the Browns should take a quarterback in this spot, and advocated for them to select Sanders in a recent installment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

To Gerstenhaber, Shedeur Sanders would be a home run of a pick, noting that finding the right quarterback is the best way to turn a franchise around.

“You turn around a franchise with a Quarterback!” Gerstenhaber said.

For @adamthebull, it's simple: you turn around a franchise with a Quarterback! A bold and simple message to the Cleveland #Browns. https://t.co/faqbom5xVL pic.twitter.com/kJgqLqXJYu — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 2, 2025

Having the right QB is generally the best way for a team to make a deep run in the playoffs and to be relevant in this league, and the Browns haven’t had stability at the position in some time.

Drafting Sanders makes sense on paper, but fans seem to be nervous about the team’s evaluation of quarterbacks considering their draft history.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see who the Browns will select, with the draft being less than a month away.

