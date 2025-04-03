Browns Nation

Thursday, April 3, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Have Bigger Plans For Kenny Pickett

Insider Believes Browns Have Bigger Plans For Kenny Pickett

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and the Cleveland Browns are believed to be interested in at least one quarterback in this year’s class.

While the Browns traded for Kenny Pickett earlier in the offseason, he’s been an afterthought in these conversations.

Pickett, at least in most fans’ eyes, was said to just be a backup to the Browns’ eventual starter, whether it be another veteran or any one of the rookies the team drafts.

However, that might not be the case, as reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently noted in the “Orange And Brown Talk” podcast.

“They see in Kenny Pickett, someone who can excel in this kind of system,” Cabot said.

Cabot thinks that the Browns have bigger plans for Pickett than just being a backup.

Kevin Stefanski has had great luck developing QBs throughout his career, even making it to the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm.

The Browns have a lot of issues to figure out and several holes on their team roster, but they might have a viable quarterback candidate sitting right underneath their noses.

In this same podcast, Dan Labbe noted that Pickett’s career wasn’t all that bad in Pittsburgh; he just didn’t win enough for the team to have faith in him for the long-term future.

With any luck, Pickett will learn a lot from his coaches, doing everything possible to turn into the quarterback that the Steelers drafted him to be in the first place, potentially becoming a starter at some point in his career.

Andrew Elmquist
