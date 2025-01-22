Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Why The Browns Should Pass On Travis Hunter In Draft

Analyst Reveals Why The Browns Should Pass On Travis Hunter In Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Reveals Why The Browns Should Pass On Travis Hunter In Draft
(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have several positions to bolster in the NFL Draft.

They have the No. 2 pick, and that puts them in a strong position to add a playmaker.

That’s why some fans have urged the team to draft a quarterback with that selection.

Notably, that includes Tony Rizzo.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo questioned Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft, as Kiper Jr. has the Browns drafting Travis Hunter with the No.2 pick.

While Rizzo considers Hunter a phenomenal athlete and an outstanding prospect, he believes the Browns have a bigger need at the quarterback position, which is also the most crucial position in the game.

That makes sense, but Kiper adds that the Browns will likely look to add another quarterback further down in the draft.

Truth be told, neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders look like superstars.

They could become very good NFL players but are not as highly ranked as prospects as some of their predecessors.

They might not have even been top picks in last year’s QB-stacked draft.

Also, with the rumors that Shedeur Sanders does not want to play for the Browns, they could look somewhere else for their next signal-caller.

Hunter might be the best prospect in this class.

He’s the best wide receiver and the best defensive back.

Even if the Browns don’t intend to use him on both sides of the field, he’s an electric player who could bring back hope to the fans.

NEXT:  Browns Named As 'Worst Landing Spot' For Free Agent QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation