Analyst Reveals Why The Browns Should Pass On Travis Hunter In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several positions to bolster in the NFL Draft.

They have the No. 2 pick, and that puts them in a strong position to add a playmaker.

That’s why some fans have urged the team to draft a quarterback with that selection.

Notably, that includes Tony Rizzo.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo questioned Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft, as Kiper Jr. has the Browns drafting Travis Hunter with the No.2 pick.

"I NEED A QUARTERBACK," – @TheRealTRizzo reacts to Mel Kiper's latest mock draft… Would you be open to the Browns drafting Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall? pic.twitter.com/8pflhVzyzx — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 22, 2025

While Rizzo considers Hunter a phenomenal athlete and an outstanding prospect, he believes the Browns have a bigger need at the quarterback position, which is also the most crucial position in the game.

That makes sense, but Kiper adds that the Browns will likely look to add another quarterback further down in the draft.

Truth be told, neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders look like superstars.

They could become very good NFL players but are not as highly ranked as prospects as some of their predecessors.

They might not have even been top picks in last year’s QB-stacked draft.

Also, with the rumors that Shedeur Sanders does not want to play for the Browns, they could look somewhere else for their next signal-caller.

Hunter might be the best prospect in this class.

He’s the best wide receiver and the best defensive back.

Even if the Browns don’t intend to use him on both sides of the field, he’s an electric player who could bring back hope to the fans.

NEXT:

Browns Named As 'Worst Landing Spot' For Free Agent QB