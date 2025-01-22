Browns Named As ‘Worst Landing Spot’ For Free Agent QB

The Cleveland Browns have a glaring need for a quarterback right now.

Most reports claim they will add at least two signal-callers during the offseason.

They will likely target one with their draft picks and go after a veteran in free agency.

Notably, Justin Fields’ name has been considered a potential option for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes they’re not a good fit.

In his latest column, he questioned the Browns as an appealing destination for the Ohio State product:

“Fields theoretically could be the sort of budget quarterback that the Browns need to help navigate the remaining two years of Deshaun Watson’s contract. However, Cleveland isn’t an ideal fit for the Ohio State product. The Browns can’t offer Fields a better schematic fit, and they probably can’t offer him a chance to establish himself as a franchise quarterback. Barring a major surprise, Cleveland will likely select its next QB of the future with the second or 33rd pick in the draft,” Knox said.

That does make some sense.

Then again, it’s not like Fields will have a lot of options.

It seems evident that Mike Tomlin isn’t sold on him.

Otherwise, he would have stuck with him this season or at least considered returning to him when Russell Wilson struggled.

Fields is young and incredibly athletic, but teams around the league are starting to lose faith in him as a potential franchise player.

He will most likely have to settle for a one-year ‘prove-it’ kind of contract.

As such, the Browns could be an enticing destination for him, even if it’s just for the short term.

