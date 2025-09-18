Analyst Reveals Wild Stat About Browns Through 2 Games

The Cleveland Browns entered this season as a bit of an unknown.

They were more talented than the typical three-win team, which they were in 2024, and they added plenty of young talent this offseason.

More than that, they had a top-tier defense two years ago, including Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, and that core was intact this season.

Unfortunately, the concerns about the offense have been true so far.

The Browns have four turnovers in two games, and while some have been due to bad luck, they’ve also failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

However, the team has been better than its 0-2 record suggests.

As shown by NFL analyst Steve Fezzik, the Browns have outgained each of their opponents in yardage, and it hasn’t been particularly close.

“The Browns, I’m certain, are in the top five in the NFL in yardage differential. It’s just amazing. Remember, they completely outgained the [Cincinnati] Bengals, and this past week, they outgained the [Baltimore] Ravens by almost a hundred yards. But, you know what, if you can’t trust your team to take care of the ball, these things happen,” Fezzik said.

“The Browns are in the top five in NFL in yardage differential…”@FezzikSports with a wild stat for the 0-2 Browns: @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/O0aKjpak5n — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) September 17, 2025

The Browns’ defense has been outstanding.

In Week 2, one of the Ravens’ touchdowns came on a fumble return by their defense, and the Browns did give up a late score when the game was already out of reach.

The offense has been decent through the air, but interceptions have hurt.

As for the running game, the tandem of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson should help as the rookies get settled in.

The Browns may not want to claim moral victories, and wins and losses aren’t decided by yardage differential.

However, they have been significantly better than it appears.

