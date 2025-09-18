Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Quinshon Judkins Has Honest Admission About His NFL Debut

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Quinshon Judkins Has Honest Admission About His NFL Debut
(Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins made his NFL debut in Week 2, and he showed plenty of burst as he gained 61 yards on 10 carries, while adding 10 yards on three receptions.

Judkins’ talent was evident despite the blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and it looks as if he’ll be Cleveland’s featured back going forward.

The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft recently gave an honest critique of his first game while giving credit to the coaching staff.

“I think as a team, especially offensively, we can play a lot better. … Ultimately, the thing you think about is, not with a lot of time to prepare, but that’s what my coaches do a great job at, is helping me and doing their best to make sure when I go on the field, I don’t have a lot to think about and I just go play fast,” Judkins said.

The Browns’ tough early schedule isn’t getting any easier, as the Green Bay Packers await in Week 3 before Cleveland visits the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

In order to have any shot at an upset in either of those two games, the Browns need to get the running game going, and that all starts with Judkins.

He showed the type of explosiveness that nobody else in their backfield is capable of, and he surely earned himself a heavier workload with his performance.

It will be fun to watch him and Dylan Sampson share this backfield, hopefully for years to come.

Browns Nation