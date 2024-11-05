Analyst Rips Andrew Berry For Trading Za’Darius Smith

The Browns have little hope remaining to make the playoffs as Cleveland enters the second half of their season with a 2-7 record.

Currently, Cleveland is tied with seven other teams for the worst record in the league, giving this franchise a big reason to trade away defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions today.

The Browns’ move was made to obtain an earlier-round pick for the 2025 NFL Draft as the two teams swapped picks in the trade, helping Cleveland build a stockpile of picks for a rebuild.

Still, it’s a move that isn’t setting well with analyst Aaron Goldhammer.

On “The Really Big Show” today, Goldhammer ripped Browns GM Andrew Berry for making this move (via X).

“Here the Browns are, helping other teams make the Super Bowl,” Goldhammer said, adding, “I understand why they made this move, but watch, Za’Darius Smith will make a big sack in the playoffs … and Andrew Berry will go out and take a bow as yet another team gets better because of the work he does running the Cleveland Browns.”

Za'Darius Smith has been traded to the Lions. Is that the start of a Browns fire sale today? pic.twitter.com/uWte7WkoHg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 5, 2024

Goldhammer started his comments by recapping the team’s aspirations of a second consecutive postseason berth entering the year.

Those hopes have faded as Cleveland lost seven of its first nine games.

The Browns were mired in a five-game losing streak before veteran quarterback Jameis Winston took over for the injured Deshaun Watson, leading Cleveland to an upset of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

This week, however, the Browns lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in convincing fashion, ending what momentum had been built with their prior week’s win.

