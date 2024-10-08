Analyst Rips Browns For Getting Rid Of Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns looked like a team on the rise last season.

Jim Schwartz had the defense flying, Myles Garrett was unstoppable, and the offense was marching up and down the field, at least late in the season.

Most people assumed that if Joe Flacco could lead them to the playoffs, then anybody could.

As great as he had been since he arrived in Cleveland, he made things look so easy that people credited the team for that.

Flacco went from foe to friend and became a fan favorite almost right away.

That’s why the team had to make a business decision and let him go, knowing that his presence there could be a distraction and put even more pressure on Deshaun Watson.

Fast forward to today, and that has proved to be the wrong decision, which is why former NFL player Chris Canty ripped GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski.

Talking on UNSPORTSMANLIKE, Canty claimed that as much as the decision to keep and start Watson seemed to come from the owners, Berry and Stefanski didn’t want to face the heat and burden that came with having Flacco there, which is why they cut ties with him.

"You sold your soul to Deshaun Watson and then you got rid of the only viable alternative that you've had in the building since Deshaun Watson showed up at QB, which was Joe Flacco. There's no world in which that makes sense" @ChrisCanty99 https://t.co/jboWIC3OPF pic.twitter.com/x9j8QCsRrk — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) October 8, 2024

Canty believes they’re to blame for letting go of the only viable option they had, stating that they “sold their soul to Deshaun Watson.”

By all means, the Watson era has been far from successful.

He might never get back to his former level, and with a 1-4 record, the Browns may have kissed the playoffs goodbye already.

Flacco, on the other hand, keeps balling in Indianapolis.

