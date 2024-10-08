Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Analyst Rips Browns For Getting Rid Of Joe Flacco

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns looked like a team on the rise last season.

Jim Schwartz had the defense flying, Myles Garrett was unstoppable, and the offense was marching up and down the field, at least late in the season.

Most people assumed that if Joe Flacco could lead them to the playoffs, then anybody could.

As great as he had been since he arrived in Cleveland, he made things look so easy that people credited the team for that.

Flacco went from foe to friend and became a fan favorite almost right away.

That’s why the team had to make a business decision and let him go, knowing that his presence there could be a distraction and put even more pressure on Deshaun Watson.

Fast forward to today, and that has proved to be the wrong decision, which is why former NFL player Chris Canty ripped GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski.

Talking on UNSPORTSMANLIKE, Canty claimed that as much as the decision to keep and start Watson seemed to come from the owners, Berry and Stefanski didn’t want to face the heat and burden that came with having Flacco there, which is why they cut ties with him.

Canty believes they’re to blame for letting go of the only viable option they had, stating that they “sold their soul to Deshaun Watson.”

By all means, the Watson era has been far from successful.

He might never get back to his former level, and with a 1-4 record, the Browns may have kissed the playoffs goodbye already.

Flacco, on the other hand, keeps balling in Indianapolis.

NEXT:  Report: Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson Has Been Resolved
Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

