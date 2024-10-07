Browns Nation

Monday, October 7, 2024
Report: Lawsuit Against Deshaun Watson Has Been Resolved

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to have problems aplenty, and with a 1-4 record, their chances of making the playoffs seem to be slim now.

They got blown out by the Washington Commanders 34-13 on Sunday, and quarterback Deshaun Watson had yet another poor game, going 15 of 28 for 125 yards and getting sacked seven times.

Off the field, Watson has continued to have problems, as he recently faced yet another lawsuit.

Luckily for him, the lawsuit has now been reportedly resolved, per ProFootballTalk.

“We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement to PFT. “The settlement is confidential.”

There is a rumor that Watson had the lawsuit resolved so that he could avoid being suspended by the NFL, as he was in 2022 when he was forced to miss the first 11 games of the year.

If he were to be suspended again, the Browns may have been able to void the guaranteed money on his contract, which would’ve greatly helped them recover from what more people are calling the worst trade in NFL history.

When the Browns acquired Watson in 2022, it looked like they were on the verge of becoming, at the very least, a legitimate playoff team, as they also brought in Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper that same offseason.

But Watson, who made the Pro Bowl three times while with the Houston Texans and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020, hasn’t even remotely resembled the player he used to be.

As usual, the Browns’ devoted fans are wondering what their team has done to upset the football gods and bring about bad fortune.

