Browns Nation

Saturday, May 24, 2025
Analyst Says 1 Browns QB Is Facing An ‘Uphill Battle’ To Start

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for a quarterback.

They went out there and got four.

Now, there won’t be enough reps for everybody, and chances are they will have to part ways with one of their candidates.

There are strong cases to be made for and against all four potential starters.

However, there also seems to be a well-established pecking order.

That’s why NFL analyst Camryn Justice believes that Shedeur Sanders is currently facing an ‘uphill battle’ to be the starter in Week 1:

“Absolutely, I do,” Justice answered when asked if Sanders has the biggest uphill battle to start Week 1. “Whether that’s his fault or not, I think that’s the reality of it. He’s kind of the underdog here. So now, he does have an uphill battle. He’s going to have to prove himself. This is something new for him: he’s going to have to earn that spot. It will be very interesting to see how he tackles that.”

The Browns traded up to get Sanders, but they passed on him multiple times before finally ending his shocking slide with the No. 144 pick.

They took Dillon Gabriel fifty picks earlier, so one would assume that they were higher on him and would put him in a better position to earn his stripes and get the spot.

Even if they end up parting ways with Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, that would still likely make Sanders the last guy in the depth chart.

Of course, that’s the way it should be, as the guy you took in the fifth round shouldn’t get as many reps as the one you took in the third round.

At the end of the day, Sanders will have to prove that he’s deserving of an extended look, and while it may not entirely be up to him, it’ll take a lot for him to take the field in Week 1.

