Analyst Says Anyone Who Approved Deshaun Watson Trade Should Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson a few years ago has gone about as poorly as can be expected.

He is now three years into his Browns tenure with two season-ending injuries under his belt and zero 300-yard passing games.

Watson has two years left on his deal, which carries a $72.9 million cap hit each season, and one analyst suggested that everyone who approved this trade should be fired.

Michael Holley spoke with Mike Florio on a recent episode of Pro Football Talk and said the Browns need to fire everybody involved in the Watson decision.

Florio pointed out that the entire organization was on board.

Florio also pointed out Paul DePodesta, who is in charge of strategy and seems to have plenty of job security, and that all of these front office executives provide cover for ownership’s bad decisions.

Ownership has been the common denominator for decades, and there’s likely no way ownership wasn’t on board with the Watson trade.

A seismic move cannot be made without ownership’s approval, so firing all the decision-makers probably won’t accomplish much.

If anything, finding a way to move on from Watson would probably be the most palatable decision, as there is plenty of talent throughout the roster and many other good decisions the front office has made in recent years that shouldn’t be disregarded entirely just because Watson turned into a shell of his former self.

It’s a brutal situation if you’re a Browns fan, but hopefully, there will be some sort of resolution in the offseason.

NEXT:

Steelers Safety Claims T.J. Watt Is 'More Clutch' Than Myles Garrett