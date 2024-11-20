Steelers Safety Claims T.J. Watt Is ‘More Clutch’ Than Myles Garrett

The AFC North has always been known for its tough-nose defenders, especially with players like Baltimore’s Ray Lewis or Pittsburgh’s “Mean” Joe Greene roaming the sidelines for this division.

Today’s iterations of these teams also have historically good defenders with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

Fans of these franchises can often debate which player is more valuable to their team or has enjoyed the bigger impact on their squads.

Even the players will debate that, too.

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott has entered the discussion recently.

On “The Sick Podcast – Steelers Crazy!” show, Elliott had a definitive answer about which player has had the bigger impact on his team (via X).

“If you want to go all around best player, it’s TJ Watt. He does everything … That guy has the clutch gene,” Elliott said.

Elliott has had a first-hand look at the Steelers defender after becoming his teammate this season.

For the year, Watt has played in all 10 contests, recording 36 tackles, 18 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, a league-best four fumbles, and three pass deflections.

By comparison, Garrett has logged 23 tackles, 15 quarterback hits, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles this season.

Garrett earned the Defensive Player of the Year honor last season despite Watt’s statistical advantage in multiple categories.

Watt was the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, but many expected him to secure the award last year when the Browns defender won his – and his team’s first-ever – top defensive honor.

Both players are expected to be on the field on Thursday night when their two squads meet in a Thursday Night Football matchup.

