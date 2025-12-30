Analyst Says Browns Coach Still Needs To Be Fired

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a big win in a game that not many people thought they would even be in. Even knowing that winning the game would only hurt their draft positioning and rule them out of contention for the No. 1 pick, they still showed up to compete.

Nevertheless, it may have been too little, too late. At least, that’s how Tony Rizzo feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the radio host claimed that Kevin Stefanski still needed to be fired. While he appreciates and respects what he did for this team in the past, he thinks there’s just no way to justify keeping him around for much longer:

“Kevin Stefanski’s gotta go. I still think he’s gotta go,” Rizzo said.

RIZZ SAYS KEVIN STEFANSKI STILL HAS TO GO… Do you agree? https://t.co/kb2oOewi16 pic.twitter.com/VYy2WyVviU — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 29, 2025

Truth be told, he might have a valid point. Stefanski might be a good or even great head coach, but he’s getting paid to win football games, and the Browns have only won seven games in the past two seasons combined.

This season wasn’t a complete waste by any means. The rookies look like legitimate building blocks, and there’s plenty of talent on this roster.

That being said, we’ve seen how much hiring the right coach has impacted other struggling organizations. Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson have their respective teams at the top of their divisions after just one season, and there’s no reason to believe the Browns can’t have that type of turnaround under the proper guidance.

Stefanski should land on his feet right away. But as good as he might be, and as much as he did for this team at one point, it might be time to move on from him.

