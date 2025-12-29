Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns arguably have the best rookie class in the NFL this season. It looks like they hit on all of their picks from the 2025 NFL Draft, with some of those players already establishing themselves as stars.

Leading the way is linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a second-round choice who has played well beyond that status. He again showed what he is made of by playing through a leg injury in the Week 17 upset victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Afterward, head coach Kevin Stefanski gushed about the Browns rookie.

“I watched it during the game and making plays and pushing himself and trying to get loose in between series. It’s emblematic of the effort out there, and I appreciate that, and I think it speaks well about him. It speaks to his teammates as well,” Stefanski said.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski awarded the game ball to LB Carson Schwesinger, who played 100% of the snaps vs. the #Steelers despite being hurt. He praised Carson’s effort, saying it speaks volumes about his character. pic.twitter.com/TyhQoHIbHx — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 29, 2025

This latest performance by Schwesinger is even more notable because the Browns have virtually nothing to play for. So, pushing through an injury to ensure a win against an AFC North rival is a testament to his character.

He made nine total tackles, and with 156 for the season, he leads the Browns by a considerable margin. He is tied for fifth in the NFL and is the overwhelming favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He and tackle Mason Graham are the two defensive members of the Browns’ rookie class. On offense, quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. have all made significant contributions.

This bodes very well for Cleveland’s future, as the Browns also have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to add to their stockpile of young talent. Another successful class could position them as contenders in the near future.

With a defensive cornerstone like Schwesinger already on board, a playoff berth may come sooner than expected.

