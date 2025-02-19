Analyst Says Browns Have Been ‘Dumpster Diving’ For QBs Since 1999

The Cleveland Browns have a long history of struggles at the quarterback position.

It’s not much of a coincidence to see that they haven’t been the most successful team in the league since their return to the league almost three decades ago.

That’s why the fans have grown accustomed to what’s going on right now.

The team is reportedly in the market for a veteran quarterback after the failed Deshaun Watson experiment.

Daryl Ruiter, however, is far from encouraged or fazed by that possibility.

With that in mind, he took to X to claim that the team has been ‘dumpster diving’ for quarterbacks since 1999.

Dumpster diving for QBs since 1999 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) February 19, 2025

That’s in response to the reports linking veterans like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Daniel Jones to the team.

Truth be told, it’s hard to feel excited about either of those signal callers at this point in their careers.

Wilson hasn’t been the same MVP-caliber dual-threat player he was for the past three years.

Rodgers is coming off the worst season of his career.

Also, both of them have some baggage and always come with some drama, which is the last thing this team needs right now.

Daniel Jones has a history of injuries and inconsistency.

Nevertheless, it’s not like any of them would be there for the long run anyway.

Even if the Browns end up signing any of them, they will also most likely get a rookie in the NFL Draft.

If they’re going to get a bridge quarterback, they might as well go after a proven one.

