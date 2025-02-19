Greg Newsome Reveals What Might Convince Myles Garrett To Stay In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns reportedly don’t want to trade Myles Garrett.

Garrett is still under contract for two more years, and GM Andrew Berry wants his star pass rusher to honor that contract.

On the other hand, Garrett has made it clear that he wants to play for a Super Bowl ring, and his trade request makes it evident that he doesn’t trust the front office.

Nonetheless, Greg Newsome II still believes the team can change his mind.

Talking to Cleveland.com, he stated that getting the quarterback position right might be enough to convince Garrett to stay:

“I definitely think like Denzel and everybody has talked about, you’ve just got to solidify that quarterback position,” the Browns cornerback told cleveland.com on radio row at the Super Bowl recently. “You see the Commanders are pretty much right there to the get to the Super Bowl because they got that quarterback.”

Of course, that’s assuming the Browns get the right guy in this NFL Draft class, and that’s a big if.

Garrett is well aware of all the possibilities.

He knows the Browns have the No. 2 pick and that they could use it to get either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

So, if he has already requested a trade after giving it plenty of thought, chances are that he’s already considered the possibility of playing with either of them, and that didn’t move the needle.

In this scenario, the Browns would need to keep Garrett until the start of the season, allowing him to observe their progress long enough to believe that they might be the answer.

By doing that, his trade value might decline, so that’s a very dangerous game to play for this team.

