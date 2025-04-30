Analyst Says Browns Made ‘Mystifying’ Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns were one of the biggest winners of the early stages of the NFL Draft.

Getting Mason Graham wasn’t what most fans anticipated, but it was a great move nonetheless.

Then, landing Carson Schwesinger and Quinshon Judkins looked like slam dunks.

However, things took a big turn when they scooped up Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.

The move was a little puzzling, considering Gabriel’s evident limitations and the fact that he was projected to be available in the fourth and fifth rounds.

To make things even crazier, they wound up taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 144.

Notably, that’s why Brian Baldinger thinks the Browns made a ‘mystifying move.’

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima, Baldinger questioned the Browns’ plan and path to determine who’s the better quarterback and who should be their starter or their backup:

“I don’t know what the plan is. I don’t know why you would draft a QB with the 94th pick and then draft another one with the last name Sanders 50 picks later. It’s really kind of mystifying,” he said.

According to several reports, the Browns were always high on Gabriel.

Not many people share that assessment, but if he was their guy all along, then it made no sense to get Sanders as well.

Of course, Sanders’ pick was great value in the fifth round, but not when you already have three quarterbacks on the roster.

Those two picks were difficult to explain, and it’s even tougher to believe everybody was on the same page and on board when they took both of them.

