Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Former Player Slams Browns For Drafting Shedeur Sanders

Yagya Bhargava
By
Former Player Slams Browns For Drafting Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

 

The NFL offseason buzz continues as quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders finds himself at the center of attention.

Former NFL cornerback Pacman Jones, never one to hold back, recently shared his unfiltered thoughts about Sanders potentially joining the Cleveland Browns.

Jones, who spent significant time in Cincinnati and is familiar with AFC North dynamics, didn’t sugarcoat his opinion during a recent episode of the ‘Politely Raw’ Pacman Jones Show.

“F*** that, I don’t think he should be there,” Jones declared. He went even further regarding the Cleveland Browns, describing them as “the worst motherf***in’ team that could’ve picked him.”

This straight-shooting attitude is typical for Jones, who built a reputation as an outspoken personality throughout his career.

The conversation heated up when he took aim at Browns GM Andrew Berry’s recent press conference about Sanders.

Despite his close relationship with Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, Jones remains firmly against the young quarterback landing in Cleveland.

For Shedeur Sanders, the situation in Cleveland looks challenging. Jones made it clear that if he were advising Sanders, he would have recommended looking elsewhere.

With a crowded quarterback room that includes fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders faces an uphill battle.

The question remains whether the Cleveland Browns will favor their other rookie or give both young quarterbacks equal opportunity to prove themselves this season.

