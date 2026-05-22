Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Comeback Story Has A Major Flaw

The Chicago Bears might be the only team in NFL history to not have a 4,000-yard passer in a single season, but the Cleveland Browns might take the cake as it relates to quarterback struggles. They haven’t had a consistent QB under center for over 20 years, which has led to a lot of turmoil, roster changeover, and a coaching carousel.

They’ve certainly felt like they’ve had the right guy in the building in the past, but for one reason or another, these promising prospects have yielded the same frustrating results. Deshaun Watson is the most recent example of this, a player they signed to a massive, fully guaranteed contract. He, of course, hasn’t panned out as anyone expected, and with one more year left on his deal, he’s running out of time to make his mark.

Some have indicated that Watson is ready to take center stage again and be a bona fide QB1, but analyst Daryl Ruiter isn’t so sure, as he mentioned via 92.3’s The Fan.

“Just because it looks good in practice doesn’t mean it’s gonna look good in games. He looks good. He looks healthy. Whether or not that means he’s back to being the player he was 6 years ago, I think somebody’s in fantasy land if they think that’s actually gonna happen,” Ruiter said.

"Just because it looks good in practice doesn't mean it's gonna look good in games. He looks good. He looks healthy. Whether or not that means he's back to being the player he was 6 years ago, I think somebody's in fantasy land if they think that's actaully gonna happen."… https://t.co/fCDOKCAaxK pic.twitter.com/WWRpcojT4K — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 21, 2026

Watson has certainly looked like his former self in some videos posted online, but as Ruiter reminded fellow Browns fans, that’s a lot different than in-game action. The former Houston Texan has been sidelined for over a year due to injuries, and he’s only appeared in 19 games since the 2020 campaign.

No matter what his ceiling might have been before injuries and before his off-field controversy, if any player is away from the game for that long, they’re bound to need some time to get back to form. Watson could surprise analysts like Ruiter, but the Browns have gotten excited about too many quarterbacks in the past, only for their hopes and dreams to be crushed.

This team desperately needs someone to step up under center, not only to make this offense more efficient, but to help lead the younger players on the roster. Whether Watson fits that bill remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see him in a real-game situation, whenever he gets that opportunity.

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