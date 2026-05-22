New Browns Defender Just Put The NFL On Notice

Whether you’re a casual Cleveland Browns fan or a die-hard supporter, it’s no secret that the team has made a lot of upgrades to its roster over the past several months. After another frustrating offensive season, the Browns prioritized adding linemen, wide receivers, and other pieces to that side of the ball, knowing they had a lot of work to do.

The defense has been the heart and soul of this team for years, but they can’t rest on their laurels. With a new coordinator running things, a switch can be flipped instantly, so the Browns know they can’t let up on the unit that was among the league’s best in 2025.

With that in mind, newly added linebacker Quincy Williams recently spoke up, indicating that he and his teammates are coming to work hungry to keep the momentum going.

“You either get paid or you owe somebody. That’s how I talk. So my job, we’re going to get paid every single day,” Williams said. “Rudy [Mike Rutenberg] knows that, and so that’s why he brought me here. Because he ain’t got to be in the huddle and he ain’t got to be on the field. He know for a fact what it’s going to look like out there and there’s going to be speed, speed, speed and violence. And that’s how I want my defense.”

As Williams indicated, the Browns are really looking to double down on their best unit next season, giving a hopefully improved offense that much more room to work with. That side of the ball could take some time to grow and develop, but if the defense gets stops and turnovers, it’ll make things that much easier for them to be successful.

If the Browns are relying on speed to get the job done, as Williams mentioned, they certainly have the right personnel in place to make it happen. Williams has showcased some impressive speed for his size, and the combined strength and quickness of Carson Schwesinger and Myles Garrett alone, just as two examples, should cause enough problems on opposing offenses.

The Browns will always have a tough path to the playoffs as long as Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are in their division, but if there’s any season for them to start putting things together and make a postseason push, this could be the year to make it happen.

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