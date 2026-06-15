Analyst Reveals Overlooked Concern About Browns’ Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns were in the unenviable position this offseason of having to replace all of their most-used starters on the offensive line. On the bright side, it allowed them to start from scratch while trying to improve a unit that needed an upgrade.

The Browns started with veterans, trading for Tytus Howard and signing free agents Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. They then turned to the 2026 NFL Draft, where they used the No. 9 overall pick on Spencer Fano.

Those are four of the five likely starters heading into training camp next month. During spring practices, their versatility allowed head coach Todd Monken, offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, and offensive line coach George Warhop to experiment with combinations that would allow the Browns to put the best five players on the field, regardless of position.

But coming out of the final minicamp of the preseason, analyst Dan Menningen revealed an overlooked concern about the Browns’ new offensive line, saying that they don’t have enough time to build the necessary chemistry a successful unit needs.

“The offensive line scares the hell out of me. I don’t love rebuilding the offensive line in one offseason. I know the [Chicago] Bears were able to pull it off. I know they are using that as their guiding light to do this. I hate the idea that we are going to have four or five brand-new offensive linemen. You need that cohesion, that communal language, and that understanding, even between coaches. I hate that you have four guys who walked into camp and all had to shake each other’s hands,” Menningen said.

"The offensive line scares the hell out of me. I don't love rebuilding the offensive line in one offseason. I know the Bears were able to pull it off…I hate the idea that we are going to have 4-5 brand new offensive linemen." 🚨 @Thesportsfeller to @RuiterWrongFAN on how the… https://t.co/VsnRyCFqKM pic.twitter.com/Q7e7qgbmfP — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 15, 2026

As of now, it looks like Howard will be the right tackle, with Fano at left tackle after playing his final two college seasons on the other side. Johnson is set to be the left guard, with Jenkins at center.

That leaves an opening at right guard, which could be manned by Teven Jenkins, who re-signed with Cleveland this offseason. There is also a chance that Dawand Jones, who is Cleveland’s only returning starter from Week 1 of last season, could move from tackle to guard. In addition, if rookie fifth-round center Parker Brailsford can continue developing into a starting-caliber player, Elgton Jenkins can move back to guard, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection for the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns’ offensive linemen, whoever they turn out to be, should be well-tested by having to face their formidable front seven on defense every day in practice, with Verse’s potential matchups against Fano seen as a potential highlight of camp next month.

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