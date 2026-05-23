What Browns Veteran Just Said About Spencer Fano Is Encouraging

Fixing the offensive line was the biggest priority on GM Andrew Berry’s to-do list this offseason, and he did so in a big way. The Cleveland Browns lost all five starters to free agency and Berry quickly patched things up by making four impressive signings and spending the No. 9 overall pick on Spencer Fano to round out the O-Line.

The biggest signing of the offseason was guard Zion Johnson, who received a three-year, $49.5 million deal to take over for Joel Bitonio at left guard. It will take some time for the whole line to mesh as a cohesive unit, but Johnson is expected to make a massive impact once he is comfortable and his presence will surely make Fano’s transition to the NFL much easier.

Johnson and Fano will hopefully be anchoring the left side of this line for years to come, and Johnson himself is already a big fan of his new teammate. In a recent article for the Browns’ team website, Johnson spoke highly of Fano from their brief time at minicamp and praised him for being a sponge.

“He’s awesome,” Johnson said of Fano. “I mean he’s a sponge like he’s always asking questions like ‘what could I do better here?’ Questions in terms of his routine like ‘what should I be doing before practice, what should I be doing before lift?’ I just think it’s awesome to be around a rookie that just has that thirst for knowledge and wants to get better.”

With huge lingering questions about the team’s quarterback position, it would be nice to not have to worry about the offensive line. Having five new starters will undoubtedly create some growing pains, but Fano and Johnson are more than talented enough to figure things out quickly.

Johnson added that he already sees how hard-working the other position groups are and is excited about the culture they are building together. It’s a testament to new head coach Todd Monken, who is rapidly making a big impression on an organization that sorely needs a new identity.

It’s nice to hear from the offensive linemen at camp. They don’t generate much attention, but this is a vital aspect of this roster and should have the quarterbacks and running backs in good hands in 2026.

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