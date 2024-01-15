Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Joe Flacco Didn’t Make 1 Change During Browns Run

Analyst Says Joe Flacco Didn’t Make 1 Change During Browns Run

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t keep their strong momentum going.

They were 1.5-point favorites on the road, and it seemed like they were ready to keep up with the Houston Texans’ high-scoring offense.

Then, Joe Flacco threw back-to-back pick sixes to put the game out of reach, and the rest is history.

Nonetheless, Steven Palazzolo of PFF wasn’t that surprised to see that happen.

Talking on the PFF NFL Podcast, he claimed that as much as we saw Joe Flacco made great anticipation throws, he also had some head-scratching moments and decisions in which he struggled to read the opposing defense (via PFF NFL Podcast on Twitter).

Palazzolo stated that those throws were always a part of Flacco’s repertoire, dating back to his prime days with the Baltimore Ravens.

Some habits are tough to change; some don’t change at all.

Flacco threw for 13 touchdowns in December alone, but he also turned the ball over plenty of times.

Even so, it’s hard to put all the blame on him, as the championship-caliber defense also failed to get stops or create turnovers when it mattered the most.

At the end of the day, the Browns wouldn’t have made the playoffs without Flacco, and they lived and died by him.

In an ideal scenario, they would’ve had their $60 million-a-year quarterback out there on the field, and they will definitely hope that’s the case next season, as that trade with the Texans is starting to look like one of the worst, not only in Cleveland history but in NFL history as well.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

13 mins ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Honest Admission About Losing To Texans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Wild Card Loss To Texans

2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco's 'Elite' Traits

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

2 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Sends A Message Ahead Of Texans Game

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: DeSean Jackson attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Explains Why He Doesn't Love the Texans Against the Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

PFF Shows Browns Chances To Win The AFC In 2023

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Before Playoff Duel With Texans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Predictions For 2023 Wild Card Game Between Browns at Texans

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Defense Broke 14-Year NFL Record In 2023 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Analyst Picks Browns Play As One Of The Best Of The 2023 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Gets Notable Honor From PFT Following 2023 Regular Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

2 Browns Figures Enter Texans Game With Undefeated Records

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Myles Garrett Notable Honor For 2023 Season

4 days ago

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

No more pages to load