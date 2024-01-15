Browns Nation

Radio Host Says The Browns Had A Successful 2023 Season

By

Cleveland Browns offensive players
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season is over.

It was tough to watch and tough to stomach, but those things can happen.

Now, it’s all about looking back and determining whether it was a good season or not.

With that in mind, Ken Carman and Anthony Lima both agreed that the season was successful, but it could also depend on what happens next year (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

Carman argued that this season could be considered a success because they were still 11-5 despite having four different quarterbacks.

Then again, if the team underperforms to start next season and they don’t seem to have built on this year’s culture, then people could start looking at this year differently, mostly because they could still be stuck with Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski.

Truth be told, all things considered, this season should be considered a big success.

Of course, no one saw them getting blown out in Houston, but the outcome would’ve been the same if they had lost by just one point.

One big loss shouldn’t overshadow everything this team did.

They could’ve and should’ve won that game, and Joe Flacco chose the worst possible time to look like a 39-year-old quarterback who was sitting on his couch two months ago.

But maybe people wouldn’t have felt a certain way about the loss if the Texans had beaten them in a close game rather than in a blowout.

A team is never as good as it looked in its biggest win or as bad as it looked in its most lopsided loss.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

